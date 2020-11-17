Parts of the East still experiencing flooding

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Creeks and rivers across the East are rising, affecting communities along the water.

Part of Contentnea Creekside Park is under water including Water Street.

For most of Tuesday afternoon, a steady stream of cars and people came by the creek to check out the rising flood waters.

People who live in the area say the waters have started to recede, and when you live along the creek, you expect flooding.

Across the East, it’s a similar scene.

In Kinston, the Neuseway Nature Park is flooded.

People who stopped to take a look at the water down there tell WNCT it feels like the flooding happened over night.

Flood water completely covers picnic tables and the camping area, making it impossible for kids to play on the playground.

One Kinston native says something has to be done about the flooding.

“Kinston is a strong community,” said Dusty Taylor, a life-long resident. “I think stuff like this happening over and over, people are going to get tired of it. It draws business away, and it stops Kinston and surrounding areas from growing.”

People in Hookerton are also feeling the effects of flooding.

Some homeowners on Loop Road were stranded because of high water.

Kids at the Mount Calvary Christian Academy couldn’t play outside either because their playground was submerged.