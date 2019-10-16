GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – The City of Goldsboro said a sewer construction project will cause closures on one road on Wednesday, and on another road on Thursday.
City officials said sections of Herman Street will close on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and sections of William Street will close on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as crews work on a sewer rehabilitation project.
Detours will be in place for drivers to travel around the work zones, and the closures should not impact work or school traffic, according to Goldsboro officials.
Parts of two roads to close this week in Goldsboro
