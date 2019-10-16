Live Now
Parts of two roads to close this week in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – The City of Goldsboro said a sewer construction project will cause closures on one road on Wednesday, and on another road on Thursday.

City officials said sections of Herman Street will close on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and sections of William Street will close on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as crews work on a sewer rehabilitation project.

Detours will be in place for drivers to travel around the work zones, and the closures should not impact work or school traffic, according to Goldsboro officials.

