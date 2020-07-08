Pasquotank Correctional offender dies in apparent suicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Offender Jonathan M. Lechner died Wednesday night at Pasquotank Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide, officials said.

He was found unresponsive in his cell at 9:06 p.m.

Prison medical staff and local paramedics responded and performed life-saving measures in attempts to resuscitate the offender.

He was taken by EMS to an outside medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

DPS officials and local law enforcement are investigating the incident.

33-year-old Lechner was convicted as a sex offender in 2019.

He was scheduled to be released in August 2020.