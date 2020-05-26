Pasquotank County High School hosting virtual town hall to discuss graduation plans

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — The administrative team at Pasquotank County High School will be holding a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday to discuss graduation plans for the class of 2020.

School officials say the meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a discussion on different topics including graduation dates, times, procedures, local and virtual graduation presentations.

If you are a parent and would like to join this town hall, you can join by visiting this link, or calling 321-586-0686 and entering pin number 718 137 663#.