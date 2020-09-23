Pasquotank County man ‘nearly fell out’ of his truck after $100,000 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) David Coleson of Elizabeth City made a stop for lunch and filled up with a $100,000 Extreme Cash win.

Coleson, who works as a roofer, said he is a fan of Extreme Cash scratch-offs. “I’ve liked them since they came out,” he said. “Just because when you win, you’re guaranteed to win more than what you paid for the ticket.”

While on his lunch break, Coleson stopped at the Eagle Mart on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City and bought lunch and a single $25 Extreme Cash ticket.

“I went out in the parking lot and scratched it while I was in the work truck,” said Coleson. “I saw that I won that amount and I nearly fell out of the truck.”

He then texted his wife to share the good news with her.

“She was at work. She’s a teacher,” said Coleson. “So, I took a picture of the ticket and I sent it to her. And she messaged me back and she was like, ‘Where’d you get a joke ticket from?’ And I said, ‘It’s not a joke!’”

Coleson claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.

He and his wife plan to use the prize money to pay off their bills. The couple had to buy a brand-new 2018 Chevy Equinox just last week after theirs was totaled in an accident. “We’re paying the new car off!” added Coleson.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $2.3 million made a difference in Pasquotank County in 2019, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.