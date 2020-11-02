Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office announces 3rd annual “No Shave November” charity event

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) On Sunday, November 1 through Monday, November 30, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting our 3rd annual, “No Shave November” charity event.

According to the sheriff’s office, “The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose during their battle. This year we have selected Jordyn Lee, of Camden, to be the recipient of the donations collected from our deputies and our community.”

Jordyn is a 15-year-old young lady that is battling stage 4 cancer.

Her journey is being shared on Facebook and can be followed by searching “Jordyn Strong”, and requesting to join her group.

Each deputy that is participating in No Shave November has donated a minimum of $30.

Donations from the community will be accepted by visiting our office, by giving the donation to a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Deputy, or by visiting GoFundMe.com and searching “#JordynStrong No Shave”.