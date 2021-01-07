Pasquotank County woman wins first $200,000 top prize in new Mega Bucks game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jennifer Jackson of Elizabeth City scored the first $200,000 top prize in the new Mega Bucks game.

The $5 winning ticket was purchased at the speedway on U.S. 17 South in Elizabeth City. She claimed her prize Wednesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. after federal and state taxes Jackson took home $141,501.

Mega Bucks launched this month with 10 top prizes of $200,000. Nine top prizes remain to be won. Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.