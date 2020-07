GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Representative Kandie Smith has announced that she, along with Sen. Don Davis, in partnership with Vidant Health, will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing session in Greenville to assist in efforts to expand the availability of COVID-19 testing in underserved, predominantly minority communities.

The session will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church on 201 Tyson Street in Greenville.