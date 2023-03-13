(WGHP/WNCT) — North Carolina law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols this week due to St. Patrick’s Day this, according to a North Carolina Department of Transportation news release.

From Monday to Friday, law enforcement agencies statewide will increase patrols as part of the “Booze It & Lose It” campaign.

“St. Patrick’s Day is well established as a time for celebration, but people should do so responsibly,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “Never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking alcohol. Drinking and driving can be deadly. Have a plan to get home safely, so you don’t risk seriously injuring or killing yourself or someone else.”

During last year’s weeklong observation of St. Patrick’s Day, there were 225 alcohol-related crashes that resulted in 11 deaths on North Carolina roads, NCDOT officials say.

“The most tragic thing about these deaths is that all of them could have been prevented and their impacts avoided if people would just do their parts by planning ahead and ensuring they celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day responsibly,” said Colonel Freddy Johnson, Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.