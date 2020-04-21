Pawn Shops experiencing changes during pandemic

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Businesses are changing the way they make money and provide services.

This includes pawn shops, which are considered essential businesses in North Carolina. One Pitt County Pawn Shop tells 9 On Your Side that sales are up and that loans are down during this time.

“I know there’s a little bit of stimulus money running around right now. Tax season, we’re still at the end of that right now might have a little bit to do with it. They are usually higher than what they are right now,” said Mark Forster, Owner, Jolly’s Pawn

People across the state are buying more guns and ammo. Jolly’s Pawn in Pitt County is also seeing an increase in electronics sales like computers and laptops.

This is likely because more people are working from home and kids are attending classes online. While retail sales are a good thing, people aren’t pawning as much right now.

“It’s the loans that are our main source of income around here. Interest is where we make our money. Sales is where we try and recoup the money that we loaned that we didn’t get back,” said Forster

In order to keep staff safe and customers safe, store employees disinfect surfaces and items three times a day.

They also have caution tape which keeps a social distance measure in place inside the store.

Forster adds that loans are usually higher in the summer and that retail sales are up in the fall and winter.