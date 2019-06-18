‘Paws & Pints’ blood drive in Greenville to benefit Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

You can help save a human life, support animals at a Pitt County shelter, and get a gift card to a local business, all at one event this Sunday in Greenville.

The Paws and Pints Blood Drive will take place on Sunday, June 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., on board The Blood Connection’s Bloodmobile outside The Painted Peacock, located at 631 Red Banks Road.

Everyone who donates blood at this event will receive a gift card to The Painted Peacock, and a donation of $10 per-donor will be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, a non-profit animal shelter located in Pitt County.

For more information about the Paws and Pints Blood Drive, call The Painted Peacock at 252-758-1100.

To see animals available for adoption at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, visit their website at https://www.hsecarolina.org/adopt.