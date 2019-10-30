PCC Campus Safety Session helps faculty know what to do in an unsafe situation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A session focused on safety at Pitt Community College helps staff members learn how to work with the police to reduce the chance of becoming a victim.

The session was very private only between staff members and law enforcement.

They discuss how to work with the police and prevent issues before they start.

The main goal is to keep the campus safe and bring faculty to the realization that they do have options available to them in emergency situations.

One big topic discussed was what to do in the time it takes campus police to respond.

The Chief of Police for PCC, Tyrone Turnage Jr., said “open lines of communication strengthens the relationship. It allows more comfort in reporting to the police and helping us close the gap between something that has already occurred or something that is about to occur.”

PCC plans to have more of these sessions throughout the year.

For more on Campus Safety check out the U.S. Department of Education.