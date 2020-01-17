PCC celebrates 8th annual MLK Jr. tribute breakfast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College celebrated the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with the 8th annual MLK Scholarship Tribute Breakfast.

The event was held in the Craig T. Goss Student Center.

Students, staff, and community leaders came to celebrate King’s life along with the next generation of leaders at PCC.

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley was the keynote speaker.

She spoke on the importance of remembering king’s legacy, as well as unity and hope.

“All of us are members of this local community, but really of a state and global community as well,” said Beasley. “We all have the same hopes and dreams, and fears, and concerns, and wishes for our families and for our communities. Really as we think about it we are all far more alike than we are different.”

The program featured a scholarship presentation by the PCC Multicultural Activities Committee.