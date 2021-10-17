PCC CIT Division to auction pair of student-built homes Oct. 30

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — A pair of homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology (CIT) Division will be sold by public auction Oct. 30 to fund future training.

Both single-story homes are 1,248 square feet with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and gray vinyl siding on the exterior. They are the latest to be built on campus by students from PCC’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration, Architectural, Electrical Systems and Building Construction technology programs.

PCC students first began building houses as part of their curriculum coursework in the summer of 1988. Maurey Verzier, chair of PCC’s Building Construction Technology Department, says the hands-on projects expose students to a wide variety of skill sets that they can ultimately take to the workplace.

“The live-build projects play a crucial role in the success of our program,” Verzier says. “They give our students opportunities to develop and fine-tune critical-thinking and problem-solving techniques with their instructors on hand, guiding them through the troubleshooting process. The skills they acquire during these projects serve them well when they become managers and crew leaders in industry.”

Verzier said the live-build projects take three semesters to complete. When finished, she said each home is auctioned off to the highest bidder, who must make a 10%-down payment immediately following the sale and is responsible for moving the structure from campus to a private lot.

Though the homes up for bid this month have different floorplans – one features the “Rebecca” plan while the other is the “Elaina” – both have carpeted bedrooms, nine-foot ceilings and engineered wood floors in their common areas. Bathrooms feature white marble sinks and water-resistant vinyl tile flooring, and their kitchens have white/light gray granite countertops, white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances.

Other key features include:

Custom trim around windows, doors and baseboards

Water heater, heat pump, insulated windows and doors

Front porch measuring 8-feet-by-26-feet

Eat-at peninsula in kitchen

Unique built-in niche with custom trim at the end of the hallway

“The highest bidders will be purchasing quality homes that meet current building codes and exceed Greenville Utilities Commission E300 standards for energy efficiency,” Verzier said.

This month’s auction will begin with an opening bid at 10 a.m. at the corner of Reedy Branch Road and Warren Drive — site of the “Rebecca” project’s construction. Once that home has been sold, the auction will continue at the corner of Memorial Drive and Dr. Fulford Road, where the “Elaina” project was built.

Auction participants do not have to pre-register to bid on houses. Prospective bidders can view the homes in person before the sale by calling (252) 493-7522 to schedule an appointment. The homes will also be open for viewing the day of the auction, starting at 9 a.m.

In the 33 years since construction of the first student-built home began at PCC, CIT students have built nearly 50 houses to gain knowledge and extensive hands-on experience in the construction trade.