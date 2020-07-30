PCC holds online session to help students prepare for fall semester

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt Community College officials held a virtual town hall for students on Tuesday to provide them with the latest information on the school’s fall semester plans.

Due to the ongoing health threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, PCC President Lawrence Rouse said Pitt would continue offering a vast majority of its educational programming through distance learning when classes begin August 17.

The college’s top priority, he said, remains the safety of its students and employees.

“We know this pandemic has affected all of us in many ways,” Rouse said. “It’s affected us in our homes, in our careers, and on our educational journeys. PCC’s main goal is to make sure that as the fall semester goes along, that we keep (students) safe and address their educational needs.”

Though PCC’s original fall semester plans included a considerable amount of in-person instruction, COVID-19’s continued spread forced the college to change them.

“We had some traditional classes, and by that I mean in-person lectures, scheduled, but the situation with the pandemic just didn’t allow us to offer them,” said Tom Gould, PCC Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Services. “We decided to leverage our technology assets to deliver services and keep folks safe.”

For classes that necessitate face-to face interaction – many in the areas of health sciences and construction and industrial technology – PCC Vice President of Administrative Services Rick Owens says Pitt has implemented processes to enhance safety, including frequent cleaning of ‘high-touch surfaces’ throughout the day and thorough sanitizing by nighttime cleaning crews.

He said the college is also requiring facial masks to be worn at all times in shared spaces and is following social distancing guidelines.

Doorways to campus buildings have been designated as either exits or entrances to reduce incidental interaction and keep them from becoming places for people to congregate and socialize.

Entrances will feature hand sanitizing stations, and students are encouraged to use them as soon as they enter.

The PCC Bookstore, which has been closed to customers this summer due to the coronavirus, will reopen Monday morning for students to pick up textbooks.

It is scheduled to remain open to students through August 27.