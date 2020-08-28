PCC is continuing its Student Support Services program

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College is getting more federal funding for its program helping students in need.

The student support services program helps low-income and first generation students and students with disabilities.

It provides tutoring, financial aid assistance, career mentoring and more.

Leaders say they’ve seen how the services make a difference.

“TRIO’s definitely there to support students, and our end goal is to ensure that students who may not have an understanding or any type of support as far as college is concerned find a place where they can find a sense of belonging,” says Travis Kinsey, the TRIO Program Director.

The federal grant will pay for the program for another five years.

PCC students must meet certain criteria to participate in the student support services program.You can find out more information and apply here or you can call the office at 252-493-7762