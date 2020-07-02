PCC new student orientation goes virtual for first-time freshmen

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) PCC admissions personnel are encouraging students planning to enroll at the college for the first time this fall to complete an admissions application as soon as possible in order to get the enrollment process underway.

On Wednesday, PCC Office of Recruitment Director John Carrere said getting off to the right start is the key to higher education success.

He said Pitt helps newcomers establish solid footing by assigning them academic advisors and having them participate in orientation.

Carrere says orientation is being offered exclusively online this summer, because campus is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students, he said, can choose between completing a self-guided learning module on the internet or participating in a virtual orientation via Webex on select dates in July and August.

Carrere said parent and family orientation sessions are also being held virtually and will take place at www.pittcc.edu/parents. Registration is encouraged but not required.

New students, he said, can sign up for fall classes and select an orientation session by calling their assigned Student Success Advisor at (252) 493-7245 or emailing pccadvising@my.pittcc.edu.

The 2020 Fall Semester at PCC is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.