PCC Taskforce working to minimize coronavirus health risk on campus

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt Community College administrators have created a task force to develop procedures for maintaining a safe and healthy campus for students and employees during the fall semester.

PCC President Lawrence Rouse established the Ongoing Operations Taskforce in May.

He asked Vice President of Administrative Services Rick Owens to lead the eight-member group, which is comprised of faculty and staff from departments throughout PCC.

Owens says the taskforce has already developed guidelines for a campus return and is now working with employees and public health officials to identify needs and challenges for each area of campus.

He said changes are being made in classrooms, labs and other meeting spaces to minimize health risks.

In addition to social distancing protocols, Owens says PCC has stepped up sanitization processes, including frequent cleaning of ‘high-touch surfaces’ and the installation of hand-sanitizer dispensers at the entrances to campus buildings.

He said that when fall semester begins, students, employees and guests will be required to wear masks in shared spaces, such as hallways, classrooms, labs and shared offices.

Owens says notification, self-reporting and contact tracing protocols are being finalized to ensure individuals at risk of coronavirus exposure on campus can make informed decisions.

He said the college is also working to establish protocols for temperature screenings and additional safety measures for the fall.