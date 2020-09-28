PCC VISIONS scholarship program seeks out new applicants

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College’s VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship program is looking for applications from junior high school students.

The 16-year-old program helps smooth students’ transition from high school to college through academic advising and mentorship.

It’s offered to students attending one of Pitt County’s six high schools.

They must have a grade point average of 2.0-3.2 and have a need for financial aid.

Coordinators say covid makes the visions program more vital.

Katelynn Speas is a PCC VISIONS High School Coordinator and she explains, “2020 has thrown a wrench in so many things. We want our students and future students to see VISIONS as an opportunity not only to enhance what they already have but to build on that skill set so that they can be successful after graduation.”

The deadline for the VISIONS program is Friday October 16th.

Students interested in applying can do so here.

Students with questions are also encouraged to talk with their high schools Career Development Coordinator for more information as well.