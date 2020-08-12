PCS community member tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials have confirmed that a Pitt County Schools community member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said they have followed the protocols for the COVID-19 case.

PCS is enforcing mask-wearing requirements.

Students, staff, and visitors to its campuses are required to wear masks, even when they are six feet apart, and on buses.

The Pitt County Health Department has advised PCS that wearing masks and maintaining distance significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Before granting entry into our buildings, PCS screen students, staff and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, and perform initial temperature checks.

Officials also monitor students and staff members for symptom development throughout the day.

Should any symptoms of illness arise, PCS isolate symptomatic individuals immediately in designated areas of its buildings and work to get them home as quickly as possible.

Although mask-wearing and social distancing reduces the spread of COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution, the Health Department has also advised PCS to require a quarantine for any school community member who was present on a bus or in a classroom where a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

A quarantined individual who does not become symptomatic may also get a COVID-19 test after six days, and if the test is negative, he/she may return to school or work.

PCS is complying with these prescribed instructions, working with the Health Department to provide notification to affected individuals and are offering remote learning to students in quarantine and telework for quarantined staff members where possible.

As a reminder, students, staff members or visitors should not ride a bus or come to campus if experiencing fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, a new cough, or a new loss of taste or smell.

Additionally, individuals should not report to school or ride a bus if, within the last 14 days, they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes of someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

PCS encourages staff and students to contact schools or supervisors directly before reporting to school or work if these situations occur.