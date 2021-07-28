PCSO working to implement community resources

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are now working to continue their efforts when it comes to providing services and outreach to the community.

Officials with PCSO say that their duty is to protect and serve so when it comes to the community, they want to make their needs one of their main concerns.

“There are several troubling areas that are prevalent in every community even in our small community here,” said Sergeant Lee Darnell with PCSO.

Darnell with the department says they are implementing different programs, including a K9 by the name of Deputy Drifter who we caught up with not long ago.

“Deputy Drifter is our golden retriever therapy K9 who’s stationed here in the courthouse, and he goes around and assists employees, assists victims of crimes, he’s gone into some trials so far and helped some victims to help them get over their fears, calmed them down so they can testify,” said Darnell.

The sheriff’s office is now also working on specialty cases like human trafficking and others that need focused care.

“We are trying to make a difference in every way possible to save and rescue victims and stop these tragedies before they escalate worse than they are,” said Darnell.

Sergeant Darnell also says when it comes to mental health cases and de-escalation, they are making sure to provide counseling and also team up with local partners.

“We are working closely with integrated family services, Trillium Healthcare, educating our staff and using mental health specialists to come out to the scenes to consult by telephone and really all come together, we are all one team.”

Overall, he says that no matter how big or small this community is, the people of Pitt County deserve the best service possible.

“They deserve the best, they are the best,” said Darnell.

The department has also teamed up with Pitt Community College to offer education services to those serving time, allowing them opportunities to a GED and jobs.