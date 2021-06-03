PCSO’s four legged deputy helping victims in many ways

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has brought in a new four-legged friend to help out in the courtroom and with any other tasks needed.

Nine on Your Side took a look at Deputy Drifter not long ago when he first joined the sheriff’s office. Now he is officially working and making a difference in many people’s lives.

“Drifter is here for them, he’s here for the people of Pitt County,” said Courtroom Deputy, Christopher Curtis.

Providing support and love is Drifter’s main concern. He is now assisting with both the sheriff’s office and district attorney’s department to help victims who may be distressed.

“A lot of times we have children who are victims and people don’t realize that children still have to testify the defendant has a right to confront his accuser and so in those cases, the court will allow us to have a therapy dog to work with the children to get them capable to get them to testify,” said Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon.

Chief Assistant District Attorney, Valerie Pearce, says their four-legged deputy is another useful tool being utilized in their work with the sheriff’s department. She notes that she looks forward to continuing collaboration with each department.

“Trying to really form a team around victims so Drifter is a new member of the team. Trying to bring in anything whether it’s a mental health profession, or the medical profession or law enforcement to be able to show a victim that they’ve got a team of people,” said Pearce.

All agreeing that Deputy Drifter has been one of the most important assets they’ve introduced to the team.

“He has been doing great, I couldn’t ask for him to do any better than how he is at this point,” said Deputy Curtis.