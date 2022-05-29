KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was hit while trying to cross the street near Grainger Stadium in Kinston on Sunday, according to police on the scene.

WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports the pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, was hit around 3 p.m. while crossing East Vernon Avenue next to East Street. The roads were blocked off as the scene was being investigated.

The Down East Wood Ducks were hosting the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at the stadium. There was no word if the person hit, who has not been identified, was coming to or from the game.

The man was transported to ECU Health hospital and was listed in critical condition at the time.

The vehicle which hit the pedestrian did stop after the incident happened. The driver’s name has not been released and no charges have been announced- as the investigation continues.