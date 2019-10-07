Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Wayne County near Goldsboro

Local

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident Sunday morning in Wayne County, officials say.

The incident was reported between 7:20 and 7:45 a.m. along U.S 70 near Westwood Drive near Goldsboro, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A man in his 30s died in the incident.

The only description troopers have of the vehicle involved is that it is burgundy in color, is missing a driver’s side mirror and has heavy front-end damage.

The name of the person who died was not available Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV