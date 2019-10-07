Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Wayne County near Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident Sunday morning in Wayne County, officials say.
The incident was reported between 7:20 and 7:45 a.m. along U.S 70 near Westwood Drive near Goldsboro, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
A man in his 30s died in the incident.
The only description troopers have of the vehicle involved is that it is burgundy in color, is missing a driver’s side mirror and has heavy front-end damage.
The name of the person who died was not available Sunday.
