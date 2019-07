The North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was hit along Highway 13 near Dickinson Avenue early Friday morning. The individual died due to their injuries.

The incident happened around 12:43 a.m. Friday morning.

NC Highway Patrol confirmed to 9OYS the victim died at the scene.

The names of the victim and driver are not being released at this time.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

