Pedestrian struck in Kinston hours after separate crash involving police vehicle

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Kinston, the second such incident to happen in the city in less than 24 hours.

Kinston police responded to South Queen Street near Shine Street at 6:46 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident. Officials said Keith Martin, 63, of Kinston, was trying to turn left onto Shine Street when his vehicle struck Reggie Fordham, 63, also of Kinston.

Fordham was trying to cross Queen Street and was in the turn lane at the time of the crash, police said. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he was listed in serious condition Friday morning.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, a Kinston police vehicle struck a 28-year-old woman while turning south from Washington Avenue onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That person, who has not yet been identified, was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care. The NC State Highway Patrol was investigating that incident.