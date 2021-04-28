Pedestrian struck, killed by Kinston police cruiser

KINSTON — Kinston police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by an officer’s vehicle on Wednesday night.
Kinston police say the crash happened at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, between Caswell and Gordon streets and involved a marked Kinston Police Department cruiser. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, died as a result of injuries from the collision.
The State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Kinston police said a press conference would be held at 10:15 p.m. outside the Kinston police station with details on the crash.