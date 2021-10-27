Pedestrian struck, killed in Lenoir County; Highway Patrol looking for vehicle

KINSTON, N..C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Lenoir County.

Sgt. Jared L. January said Amy Jo Tyndall, 43, was struck and killed while she and a man were trying to cross NC Hwy. 11 South near the intersection of Ashland Drive. January said that area is a four-lane road that has a turn lane but is not lit.

Tyndall was struck by a vehicle heading north on Hwy. 11 and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who was with Tyndall, who was not identified, said the vehicle involved was a dark in color four-door passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lenoir County Highway Patrol at (252) 522-1511. You can also call the Communication Center at (252) 792-4101.