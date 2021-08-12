Peletier man charged with drug trafficking

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – On July 28, Carteret County deputies arrested Jeremy Michael Perry, 33, of Mills Branch Court, Peletier for trafficking heroin.

Drug detectives learned Perry was selling narcotics out of the home and conducted controlled drug purchases and surveillance. Detectives followed Perry to Havelock and observed Perry meeting with other subjects.

After observing traffic violations Perry was stopped and began attempting to destroy evidence.

Detectives recovered 4.26 grams of heroin, 3 MDMA pills, .96 grams of cocaine, 63 grams of marijuana, $1804.00 in cash, and a loaded concealed semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen from Wake County.

Perry was charged with possession, manufacturing, and possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen handgun. He is being held in the Carteret County jail under a $350,000 bond that was increased at his first appearance following his initial $75,000 bond.

In 2014 Perry was charged by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office for several controlled drug purchases and subsequently pled guilty to sell and deliver cocaine and served nine months in the NC Department of Corrections.