HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) –The N.C. Forest Service said the Juniper Road Two fire is now 79% contained.

Officials said in a media release Friday that crews will transition from a Type 2 incident management team to a Type 3 team. They also said several personnel have been demobilized, “but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire.”

With rain expected off and on through the weekend, officials believe it will help extinguish the remaining hot spots. There have been 1,226 acres burned in size, an area that has been contained for about a week now.

A flight restriction remains in place. All civilian aircraft are now allowed within five miles of the fire as to allow air support to battle the fire.