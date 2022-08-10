HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Tuesday has grown to more than 1,000 acres, Onslow County Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon.

Officials are working on a plan to contain the fire, according to a press release. No homes are currently threatened by the fire, which has remained in Pender County.

Holly Ridge and Sneads Ferry residents may see smoke and ash from the fire, officials said. Smoke from the fire could cause reduced visibility, so officials are urging drivers to be cautious if they encounter such conditions.