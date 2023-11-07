RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Joseph Johnson of Rocky Point tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $5 million prize.

Johnson bought his lucky $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket from the Lowes Foods on South College Road in Wilmington.

When Johnson arrived at lottery headquarters on Nov. 2, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million. He chose the lump sum of $3 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $2,137,509.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game debuted in March with five $5 million top prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes. Three $5 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For details on how $4.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Pender County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.