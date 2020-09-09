Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

12-year-old Jairus Lei Porter is described as a white male approxiamtely 5′ feet tall, has a birthmark over his right ear, and short brown hair.

Porter was last seen Sunday, September 6, at approximately 7 p.m. walking away from his residence on Oak Grove Drive.

He was wearing a Surf City Middle School t-shirt black with blue writing with a shark symbol, and black shorts; however, officials said Porter may have changed his shirt, and now he is wearing a red shirt with black and white Nike high top sneakers.

If you see Porter or know of his whereabouts, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.