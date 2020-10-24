Pender County woman arrested for first degree murder

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department arrested a 26-year-old woman for first degree murder Saturday morning.

Marshje Swinson, 26.

Marshje Swinson of Willard is accused of shooting and killing Lonnel Henderson, 26.

Swinson is also charged with trying to kill Henderson’s sister, 22-year-old Shardonnay Langley.

Langley was treated for a minor gunshot injury.

Officers believe the incident is domestic related since Swinson and Henderson were in a relationship.

Law enforcement also uncovered 9 mm handgun at the scene.

Swinson is cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call 910-285-212.