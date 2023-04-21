Editor’s note: This video was done before the event was moved to Sunday.

BURGAW, N.C., (WNCT) — Penderlea Farms in Burgaw is hosting an Earth Day event this Sunday. During the celebration, they will be giving out free live oak trees. Their mission and the purpose for Earth Day are connected.

“Earth Day is one of our most important days here on the farm. Earth Day perfectly aligns with Penderlea Farms’ core mission, which is to save one live oak tree at a time,” said farmer Malena Ferrell.

The festival will feature food, local musicians, plant sale, crafts and a tour of the farm.

