Pennsylvania man dies while swimming off Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A 65-year-old man died while swimming off a beach on Ocracoke Island at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Seashore Rangers received a call at 11:15 a.m. about a swimmer who was missing for approximately 15 minutes near Pony Pen beach.

After arriving, a Ranger spotted a man floating face down.

A Seashore lifeguard retrieved the man and brought him to shore.

Hyde County Emergency Medical Services staff and bystanders administered CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The cause of death is unknown, but a large rip current was spotted at the site where the swimmer went missing.

Officials with the National Parks Service say a moderate risk of rip currents was forecast for all Outer Banks beaches today.

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac released this statement on the man’s death:

“Our team at Cape Hatteras National Seashore sends our most sincere condolences to this man’s family following the very sad loss that occurred today off the Seashore’s beach on Ocracoke Island. While we don’t know the cause of this tragic event, our staff observed rip currents in the area and moderately rough surf conditions. We strongly urge swimmers to take great caution when entering the Atlantic Ocean where swimming can be challenging for even the most experienced swimmers.”