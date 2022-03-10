ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker.com concludes its series on where people are moving from to get jobs in key areas of Eastern North Carolina.

#19. Asheville, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Asheville in Q2 2020: 11

— #51 (tie) most common destination from Asheville

– Started a new job in Asheville from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 9

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Rocky Mount

#18. Richmond, VA

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Richmond in Q2 2020: 12

— #75 most common destination from Richmond

– Started a new job in Richmond from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 10

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 2 to Rocky Mount

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Washington in Q2 2020: 12

— #206 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 8

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Rocky Mount

#16. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Hickory in Q2 2020: 13

— #17 (tie) most common destination from Hickory

– Started a new job in Hickory from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 14

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Hickory

#15. Burlington, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Burlington in Q2 2020: 14

— #12 most common destination from Burlington

– Started a new job in Burlington from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 18

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to Burlington

#14. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Virginia Beach in Q2 2020: 16

— #51 most common destination from Virginia Beach

– Started a new job in Virginia Beach from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 19

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Virginia Beach

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from New York in Q2 2020: 17

— #215 (tie) most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 8

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Rocky Mount

#12. New Bern, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from New Bern in Q2 2020: 20

— #11 most common destination from New Bern

– Started a new job in New Bern from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 24

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 4 to New Bern

#11. Jacksonville, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Jacksonville in Q2 2020: 24

— #14 (tie) most common destination from Jacksonville

– Started a new job in Jacksonville from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 19

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 5 to Rocky Mount

#10. Goldsboro, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Goldsboro in Q2 2020: 25

— #10 most common destination from Goldsboro

– Started a new job in Goldsboro from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 35

— 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 10 to Goldsboro

#9. Wilmington, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Wilmington in Q2 2020: 25

— #13 (tie) most common destination from Wilmington

– Started a new job in Wilmington from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 46

— 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 21 to Wilmington

#8. Fayetteville, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Fayetteville in Q2 2020: 41

— #14 most common destination from Fayetteville

– Started a new job in Fayetteville from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 56

— 4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 15 to Fayetteville

#7. Winston-Salem, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Winston in Q2 2020: 52

— #19 (tie) most common destination from Winston

– Started a new job in Winston from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 40

— 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 12 to Rocky Mount

#6. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Durham in Q2 2020: 70

— #11 most common destination from Durham

– Started a new job in Durham from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 137

— 9.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 67 to Durham

#5. Greenville, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Greenville in Q2 2020: 88

— #5 most common destination from Greenville

– Started a new job in Greenville from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 115

— 8.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 27 to Greenville

#4. Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Greensboro in Q2 2020: 90

— #16 most common destination from Greensboro

– Started a new job in Greensboro from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 65

— 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 25 to Rocky Mount

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Charlotte in Q2 2020: 104

— #30 most common destination from Charlotte

– Started a new job in Charlotte from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 140

— 9.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 36 to Charlotte

#2. Raleigh-Cary, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Raleigh in Q2 2020: 283

— #9 most common destination from Raleigh

– Started a new job in Raleigh from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 426

— 30.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 143 to Raleigh

#1. Not in metropolitan area, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 291

— #12 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area

– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Rocky Mount in Q2 2020: 431

— 30.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 140 to Not in metropolitan area