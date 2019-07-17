People attending ‘Keep America Great’ rally experiencing hot, humid weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People attending the ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Greenville in support of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are experiencing hot and humid weather.

People have been lined up Wednesday since 4 a.m.

The heat index was already in the 80s before sunrise Wednesday.

By late morning, the air temperature was in the 90s.

By late afternoon, the heat index topped 105.

Emergency personnel are on hand outside ECU’s Minges Coliseum for people experiencing heat-related illnesses.

9 On Your Side has seen several people treated by EMS.

The heat also forced officials to allow rally supporters to enter the coliseum at least an hour early than the 4 p.m. scheduled entry.

Cooling stations are on the grounds.