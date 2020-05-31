People demand change and equality at Jacksonville protest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People chanted George Floyd’s name and Black Lives Matter at a peaceful protest in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon.

Organizer’s of the demonstration say they’re trying to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement and the struggles of other minorities.

The demonstration was outside the Walmart Supercenter on North Marine Boulevard.

Many people waved signs calling for justice and peace in the black community. They hope this protest sparks change to treat everyone equal including black lives.

“Me, being as a black male, my skin somehow is seen as a weapon before a person is actually able to get to know a person that I am. I’m just tired of seeing people that look like me whether it’s young or elder, being gunned down by police officers and real civilians,” said Ernest, a protestor.

The protest also included seven minutes of silence to remember George Floyd.

Organizers say they’re putting together future protests.

