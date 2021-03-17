People experiencing homelessness eligible for stimulus checks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, tens of millions of Americans were set to receive their stimulus checks. Those who are homeless may also be eligible to get their money, as well.

Through the efforts of different IRS volunteer help sites, people who are in this group can now get guidance to receive their checks.

“That would definitely allow people who are disenfranchised some more opportunity, especially if you’ve never received it. It’s a large amount of money that could help,” said Maria Bruner, a staff attorney with the NC Legal Aid.

That route is through the IRS. People who are homeless are now being given options to receive their $1,400 stimulus check.

“The other option that was available during the first or second stimulus packages was to file last year or register under that non-filers portal. That portal is not available anymore,” said Bruner.

With that portal being unavailable, some may wonder how they can get their money. The IRS is now rolling out economic impact payment cards, also known as EIP. These cards will hold the stimulus payments on them for those who may not traditionally file taxes.

However, it’s all about getting your information into the IRS website.

“The second option is, let’s say for someone that this is complicated, this is not something I feel I can do on my own. There’s also a VITA income tax assistance program. It’s a volunteer program where people will assist you in filing your tax returns,” said Bruner.

Pitt County’s Council on Aging has its own VITA assistance professionals. Some may also ask what they should do if they don’t have a permanent address. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau outlines options for this such as shelters, P.O. boxes and more.

“Sometimes people have relatives that while they may not stay there, they can go and get their mail from,” said Bruner.

Officials with the Council on Aging say tax officials are there every Tuesday and Thursday. Local shelters also tell me their address is available for those in need who are staying at their facilities.