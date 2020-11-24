People flying for Thanksgiving despite COVID

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – There are many people who still plan to travel for Thanksgiving, despite pleas from health experts and government officials.

Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County saw more than 2,000 travelers over the weekend. But that’s 22% fewer travelers from the pre-Thanksgiving weekend.

Airport officials say there’s no crowding into the terminal due to capacity restrictions and reduced flights.

They are seeing a small, slow recovery in passenger numbers as people get used to COVID rules.

Those rules include wearing masks and social distancing.