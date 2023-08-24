This is the first in a series of stories by Stacker.com that will take a look at the following areas of Eastern North Carolina: Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville, Goldsboro and Rocky Mount.
=====
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Goldsboro using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Goldsboro from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
1 / 10
Canva
#10. Greensboro, NC
– View share: 1.60%
– Views to own market: 35.50%
– Views to other markets within own state: 33.80%
– Views to markets within other states: 30.70%
2 / 10
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#9. Chicago, IL
– View share: 1.70%
– Views to own market: 22.40%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%
– Views to markets within other states: 72.20%
3 / 10
refrina // Shutterstock
#8. Fayetteville, NC
– View share: 1.80%
– Views to own market: 23.90%
– Views to other markets within own state: 35.10%
– Views to markets within other states: 41.00%
4 / 10
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#7. Durham, NC
– View share: 1.80%
– Views to own market: 24.60%
– Views to other markets within own state: 42.30%
– Views to markets within other states: 33.10%
5 / 10
tjewell041810 // Shutterstock
#6. Kinston, NC
– View share: 1.90%
– Views to own market: 13.70%
– Views to other markets within own state: 46.80%
– Views to markets within other states: 39.50%
6 / 10
Canva
#5. Charlotte, NC
– View share: 4.00%
– Views to own market: 42.10%
– Views to other markets within own state: 21.20%
– Views to markets within other states: 36.70%
7 / 10
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#4. Washington, D.C.
– View share: 4.30%
– Views to own market: 19.90%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.00%
– Views to markets within other states: 71.10%
8 / 10
Canva
#3. Atlanta, GA
– View share: 4.60%
– Views to own market: 34.20%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.30%
– Views to markets within other states: 54.60%
9 / 10
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#2. Raleigh, NC
– View share: 10.80%
– Views to own market: 32.80%
– Views to other markets within own state: 36.10%
– Views to markets within other states: 31.00%
10 / 10
Thiago Leite // Shutterstock
#1. New York, NY
– View share: 22.50%
– Views to own market: 20.70%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%
– Views to markets within other states: 73.50%