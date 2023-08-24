This is the first in a series of stories by Stacker.com that will take a look at the following areas of Eastern North Carolina: Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville, Goldsboro and Rocky Mount.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Rocky Mount using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Rocky Mount from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

#10. Philadelphia, PA

– View share: 1.30%

– Views to own market: 47.90%

– Views to other markets within own state: 14.50%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.60%

#9. Miami, FL

– View share: 1.40%

– Views to own market: 53.40%

– Views to other markets within own state: 26.00%

– Views to markets within other states: 20.60%

#8. Greenville, NC

– View share: 1.80%

– Views to own market: 26.60%

– Views to other markets within own state: 37.20%

– Views to markets within other states: 36.20%

#7. Durham, NC

– View share: 2.60%

– Views to own market: 24.60%

– Views to other markets within own state: 42.30%

– Views to markets within other states: 33.10%

#6. Wilson, NC

– View share: 3.50%

– Views to own market: 21.00%

– Views to other markets within own state: 51.10%

– Views to markets within other states: 27.90%

#5. Charlotte, NC

– View share: 3.50%

– Views to own market: 42.10%

– Views to other markets within own state: 21.20%

– Views to markets within other states: 36.70%

#4. Atlanta, GA

– View share: 3.60%

– Views to own market: 34.20%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.30%

– Views to markets within other states: 54.60%

#3. Washington, D.C.

– View share: 5.30%

– Views to own market: 19.90%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.00%

– Views to markets within other states: 71.10%

#2. Raleigh, NC

– View share: 12.90%

– Views to own market: 32.80%

– Views to other markets within own state: 36.10%

– Views to markets within other states: 31.00%

#1. New York, NY

– View share: 21.00%

– Views to own market: 20.70%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%

– Views to markets within other states: 73.50%