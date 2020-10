BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Stepping in to help families who lost everything in a fire on the Outer Banks on Friday.

Dare County Emergency Management says the fire started on Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton. Dare County Emergency Management says four people died in the fire, they were family members of a coast guard member.

Three coast guard members and their families were also displaced by the fire.

Jennifer Fyke, the senior director for communications at the Coast Guard Foundation, says this is where they step in to help in any way they can.

“We can offer immediate cash assistance because those folks who had to leave their homes with nothing are now in temporary housing that the coast guard generously provides for them. But there are things you know as a family that you don’t have anymore,” said Fyke.