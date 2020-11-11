Community honors veterans with drive-by parade in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – People in Kinston are thanking our servicemen and women on Veterans Day with a parade.

The drive-by parade was Wednesday morning at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston.

Residents lined up outside to watch the parade pass and people gathered to thank the veterans for their service.

Vietnam veteran Donna Ramsey said it’s important to let men and women who served know they are not alone.

“We have our freedoms because of veterans and I was honored to serve and everyone that has worn the uniform. We do it for our country and this is just a day to say thank to everybody that is willing to put their life on the line for our freedoms,” said Ramsey.