Community honors veterans with drive-by parade in Kinston

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – People in Kinston are thanking our servicemen and women on Veterans Day with a parade.

The drive-by parade was Wednesday morning at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston.

Residents lined up outside to watch the parade pass and people gathered to thank the veterans for their service.

Vietnam veteran Donna Ramsey said it’s important to let men and women who served know they are not alone.

“We have our freedoms because of veterans and I was honored to serve and everyone that has worn the uniform. We do it for our country and this is just a day to say thank to everybody that is willing to put their life on the line for our freedoms,” said Ramsey.

Kinston firefighters and police, their families and friends also took part in this veterans tribute.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV