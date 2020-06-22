People in the community react to removal of Confederate monument

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People are reacting to the overnight dismantling of the Pitt County confederate monument.

Many people feel the monument represents history that should be honored. ​A Greenville business owner started a petition earlier this month calling for the statue’s removal.​ Today, she is happy to finally see change.

“It feels nice to be able to walk around without having that statue looking down on you. it feels a lot nicer to be in uptown now,” said Jessica McNally, who started a petition in June to remove the monument.

“Quite frankly I don’t know why they put it up. We fought a war over it. It represents slavery and oppression to a lot of people. It upsets me that they were even up and if I was black it would really offend me. I’m kind of glad it was taken down and we’re moving in the right direction away from the confederacy,” said Patrick Barnes, Greenville resident.

“I feel good about it. I’m proud of the county commissioners for voting to do it,” said Keith Garrett, Greenville resident.

“That’s been there for a long long time. Everything that’s happening, what happened to Floyd, everything that’s happened is so sad but we need to get back together and start loving each other, start living for the country and make America good again,” said Linda Campbell, Greenville resident.

Other people in the community said they hope the removal of confederate monuments continues across the country.