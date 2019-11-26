People invited to information meeting on Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – State transportation officials are inviting people to an informational meeting December 5 on the Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge project, which is under construction on the Outer Banks.

The Rodanthe Bridge is a long-term transportation solution to severe storms that cause breaches on N.C. 12. The NCDOT is raising N.C. 12 onto a 2.4-mile bridge that extends between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge over the Pamlico Sound and Rodanthe.

After the bridge is constructed, existing N.C. 12 in the refuge will be removed and the land returned to the refuge. The bridge is due for completion in late 2020 or early 2021. The project is identified in the state transportation plan as B-2500B.

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Center, 23186 Myrna Peters Road, Rodanthe.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials and project engineers will provide an update on the project’s progress and answer questions.

Those who cannot attend the meeting may listen on their phones by dialing 872-240-3212 or by logging onto https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/783632397​ on their computers, tablets or smartphones.

People who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.