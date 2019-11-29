People stand in lines to shop on Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) It’s that time of year to stand in long lines while you wait to get that item you’ve been waiting to go on sale. The holiday shopping season has officially begun!

“So yeah we’ve just been out here since 11:30 pm last night. We were camping,” said Alvaro Ramirez

This years holiday season has people coming from all over the east to cites like Greenville to get a head start on their gift lists.

“We’re gonna get some VRs, A laptop for some work I’m about to be doing, some games, some controllers, some headsets all that good stuff,” said Ramirez

People braced the cold as they stood in lines. Some lines even wrapping around store buildings.

“I’m trying to get a TV for my mom. I’m just doing it for my mom, she would do it for me, so why not?” said Naiser Jones

Some people really don’t mind the chilly and windy weather.

“Well it’s fun to just get out and mingle with the crowd but I’m doing Christmas shopping. So I’m trying to get some presents,” said Teressa Parker

“So we did it last year, it’s just more for the experience. I’m with my boys and we’re having a good time,” said Ramirez