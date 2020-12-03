People turning to alcohol to cope during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A recent article from Medical News Today suggests many people are using alcohol as a way to ‘cope’ with the pandemic.

Health experts suggest that many people turn to substances like alcohol when they’re stressed. Alcohol is considered a central nervous suppressant, meaning it can temporarily relieve feelings of stress or anxiety for a person. However, experts say alcohol effects everyone differently.

Since the pandemic, alcohol sales have spiked. Forbes recently released data that online alcohol sales are expected to spike 80% this year alone in the United States. In this same data across 10 global markets (Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, and the US), alcohol sales have increased 42% this year. To put that in perspective, 2019 saw just an 11% increase.

Clay Roberson is a program specialist at Port Health Services in Greenville. Roberson is concerned with the spike in not only alcohol abuse, but other substances he’s seeing during the pandemic.

“The more the pandemic goes on we’re seeing a rise in general of alcohol use, but also other drugs,” said Roberson. “People are having problems and the connection. You know not having that face to face interaction is a concern because people aren’t really getting that face to face interaction that they need,” said Roberson.

As we wait for a vaccine, Roberson says finding ways to cope is important.

“Make sure you are eating well balanced meals. Continue those exercise type activities. Talk to people. You know talk to individuals about how you’re feeling. Use those faith based connections as well. Seek help, reach out to a mental health or substance abuse councilor,” said Roberson.

If you are someone struggling with addiction and seeking help, click here.