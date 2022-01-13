People who leave Goldsboro move to these places, according to Stacker.com

Courtesy The City of Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Goldsboro metro area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Goldsboro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

This list follows popular ones regarding Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville.

Why would you ever want to leave? Where people are moving to from Greenville

From Jacksonville to … : Where people are moving to from the city

New Bern residents who have to move are picking these cities the most

1 / 50Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#50. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 21

– Migration from Portland to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 21 to Portland

2 / 50nickchapman // Wikicommons

#49. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 22

– Migration from Bakersfield to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 22 to Bakersfield

3 / 50Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#48. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 22

– Migration from Richmond to Goldsboro: 212 (#39 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 190 to Goldsboro

4 / 50Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#47. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 24

– Migration from Asheville to Goldsboro: 31 (#86 most common destination from Asheville)

– Net migration: 7 to Goldsboro

5 / 50David Wilson // Wikicommon

#46. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Rocky Mount in 2015-2019: 24

– Migration from Rocky Mount to Goldsboro: 47 (#17 most common destination from Rocky Mount)

– Net migration: 23 to Goldsboro

6 / 50tochichi//Wikicommons

#45. Rapid City, SD Metro Area

– Migration to Rapid City in 2015-2019: 25

– Migration from Rapid City to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 25 to Rapid City

7 / 50Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#44. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 26

– Migration from Norwich to Goldsboro: 14 (#86 most common destination from Norwich)

– Net migration: 12 to Norwich

8 / 50Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#43. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 28

– Migration from Corpus Christi to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 28 to Corpus Christi

9 / 50Edmund Garman // Flickr

#42. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 28

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 28 to Urban Honolulu

10 / 50Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#41. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Valdosta in 2015-2019: 28

– Migration from Valdosta to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 28 to Valdosta

11 / 50Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 28

– Migration from Dallas to Goldsboro: 16 (#304 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 12 to Dallas

12 / 50MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#39. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 28

– Migration from Palm Bay to Goldsboro: 21 (#131 most common destination from Palm Bay)

– Net migration: 7 to Palm Bay

13 / 50FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#38. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 30

– Migration from Naples to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 30 to Naples

14 / 50Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 31

– Migration from Miami to Goldsboro: 104 (#159 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 73 to Goldsboro

15 / 50InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#36. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 31

– Migration from Lake Havasu City to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 31 to Lake Havasu City

16 / 50DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#35. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 35

– Migration from Myrtle Beach to Goldsboro: 249 (#15 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

– Net migration: 214 to Goldsboro

17 / 50Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#34. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

– Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 39

– Migration from Burlington to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 39 to Burlington

18 / 50Wtoc11 // Flickr

#33. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 41

– Migration from Hinesville to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 41 to Hinesville

19 / 50Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#32. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 42

– Migration from Washington to Goldsboro: 183 (#166 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 141 to Goldsboro

20 / 50Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#31. New Bern, NC Metro Area

– Migration to New Bern in 2015-2019: 42

– Migration from New Bern to Goldsboro: 206 (#15 most common destination from New Bern)

– Net migration: 164 to Goldsboro

You may also like: Closest national parks to Goldsboro

21 / 50Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#30. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 43

– Migration from Tampa to Goldsboro: 17 (#274 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 26 to Tampa

22 / 50Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#29. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 48

– Migration from North Port to Goldsboro: 2 (#219 most common destination from North Port)

– Net migration: 46 to North Port

23 / 50Pixabay

#28. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 48

– Migration from San Antonio to Goldsboro: 13 (#245 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 35 to San Antonio

24 / 50Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#27. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

– Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 52

– Migration from McAllen to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 52 to McAllen

25 / 50Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#26. Mobile, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 52

– Migration from Mobile to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 52 to Mobile

26 / 50Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#25. Jackson, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 56

– Migration from Jackson to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 56 to Jackson

27 / 50Frank K. // Wikicommons

#24. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 65

– Migration from Anchorage to Goldsboro: 14 (#170 most common destination from Anchorage)

– Net migration: 51 to Anchorage

28 / 50Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#23. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 67

– Migration from Wichita Falls to Goldsboro: 186 (#12 most common destination from Wichita Falls)

– Net migration: 119 to Goldsboro

29 / 50DPPed// Wikimedia

#22. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 72

– Migration from Phoenix to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 72 to Phoenix

30 / 50AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#21. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 75

– Migration from Jacksonville to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 75 to Jacksonville

31 / 50Daniel Orth // Flickr

#20. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 75

– Migration from Riverside to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 75 to Riverside

32 / 50Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#19. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 76

– Migration from Olympia to Goldsboro: 34 (#74 most common destination from Olympia)

– Net migration: 42 to Olympia

33 / 50Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#18. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 76

– Migration from Orlando to Goldsboro: 11 (#259 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 65 to Orlando

34 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

– Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 80

– Migration from Manchester to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 80 to Manchester

35 / 50Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#16. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Wilmington in 2015-2019: 86

– Migration from Wilmington to Goldsboro: 91 (#30 most common destination from Wilmington)

– Net migration: 5 to Goldsboro

36 / 50Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#15. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 86

– Migration from Greensboro to Goldsboro: 103 (#35 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 17 to Goldsboro

37 / 50Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 96

– Migration from Dayton to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 96 to Dayton

38 / 50King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 112

– Migration from New York to Goldsboro: 147 (#198 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 35 to Goldsboro

39 / 50Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 117

– Migration from Pensacola to Goldsboro: 63 (#93 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 54 to Pensacola

40 / 50Ken L. // Flickr

#11. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 128

– Migration from Charleston to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 128 to Charleston

41 / 50Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#10. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 132

– Migration from Fayetteville to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 132 to Fayetteville

42 / 50davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#9. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 165

– Migration from Fayetteville to Goldsboro: 120 (#74 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 45 to Fayetteville

43 / 50randy andy // Shutterstock

#8. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 174

– Migration from Las Vegas to Goldsboro: 14 (#247 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 160 to Las Vegas

44 / 50Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#7. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 247

– Migration from Durham to Goldsboro: 70 (#71 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 177 to Durham

45 / 50tweber1// Wikimedia

#6. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 252

– Migration from Winston to Goldsboro: 113 (#42 most common destination from Winston)

– Net migration: 139 to Winston

46 / 50Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#5. Odessa, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Odessa in 2015-2019: 273

– Migration from Odessa to Goldsboro: 0

– Net migration: 273 to Odessa

47 / 50Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 281

– Migration from Jacksonville to Goldsboro: 125 (#50 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 156 to Jacksonville

48 / 50BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 309

– Migration from Charlotte to Goldsboro: 219 (#74 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 90 to Charlotte

49 / 50Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#2. Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 333

– Migration from Greenville to Goldsboro: 274 (#8 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 59 to Greenville

50 / 50Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#1. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 581

– Migration from Raleigh to Goldsboro: 984 (#11 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 403 to Goldsboro